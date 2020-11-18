AirAsia India champions punctuality again, records the highest On-Time Performance (OTP) in October and overall in 2020

New Delhi: AirAsia India, once again retained its pole position as the most punctual airline in October 2020, as per the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The airline recorded 98% OTP, as reported by DGCA across four major metros – Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Talking about this accomplishment, Sunil Bhaskaran, MD & CEO, AirAsia India said, “We’re delighted that our continuous efforts to ensure reliable and efficient service for our guests has enabled us to retain the No. 1 position in On-Time Performance. We have approached the challenges the industry has been facing with the pandemic with refined policies and procedures as an opportunity to leverage technology and this has enabled us to lead the OTP charts this year with meticulous processes, supported by the guest-obsessed attitude of our Allstars.”

The airline recently strengthened its network by adding routes and increased its fleet count to 31 with the addition of its first 186 seater Airbus A320neo (CFM engine) – one of the world’s most advanced and fuel-efficient single-aisle aircrafts. AirAsia India also resumed its food and beverage service to pre-booked requests, serving 11 mouth watering oven hot meals.

AirAsia India’s array of innovative services at affordable prices like Flyporter doorstep baggage pick-up and delivery service for guests boarding from New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad; Red Carpet services offering Priority Check-In, Boarding and Baggage and an array of technologically advanced and integrated systems have helped with efficiency, near universal web check-in and minimal queues at counters and baggage drop, enabling the OTP and raising the bar for customer experience.

The airline has partnered with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) to introduce Digi Yatra – automatically processed based on facial recognition at checkpoints like Airport Entry Point, Security check and Boarding gates at the terminal as an effort towards improving safe and contactless procedures. AirAsia India also announced a partnership and microsite with Avis where guests can get preferred prices and offers like complimentary upgrades on safe and secure chauffeur or self-drive vehicles. The airline alongside deploying social distancing algorithms for auto seat assignment logic, has enabled web check-in to be performed up to 14 days before the travel date, to minimise queuing at airport counters, security hold areas and boarding gates. In another partnership with BIAL, AirAsia India launched the self baggage drop service where guests could go to the bag drop machine and scan the boarding pass to initiate contactless baggage drop process. AirAsia India’s virtual Allstar – AVA, is the most advanced chatbot in India, available in 11 languages including Hindi and English and caters to over 25,000 queries on an average every single month.

