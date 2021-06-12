AirAsia India celebrates 7th Anniversary

Mumbai : Celebrating seven years of operations, AirAsia India, a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited and AirAsia Investment Limited, today announced its 7th anniversary Seventastic Sale on routes across India. Special sale fares are open for advance booking from 12th June till 14th June for travel from 1st August 2021 onwards. The sale fares are bookable across all channels, with a special #BookFastFlyFree contest exclusively on the airline’s new website, airasia.co.in.

AirAsia’s #BookFastFlyFree contest builds on the proposition of their new website airasia.co.in – fast bookings, fab value and fantastic deals. The contest challenges anyone to share a video of how fast they can navigate from the homepage (www.airasia.co.in/home) to the payment page while booking a flight on airasia.co.in. To win prizes, including free return flights for a couple and aircraft models, participants must upload the video on using #BookFastFlyFree and tagging @airasiaindia on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Anyone booking on airasia.co.in during the 7th anniversary celebrations can also help offset their carbon footprint and have a tree planted for free by AirAsia as one of their initiatives during Tata Sustainability Month.

AirAsia #BookFastFlyFree Contest Prizes

1. 1 Couple FOC Return Flight (Taxes payable) + AirAsia Aircraft 1:100 Scale Model + 2 AirAsia Caps

2. 1 Couple FOC Return Flight (Taxes payable)

3. Rs 10,000 Flight Voucher

4. Rs 7,500 Flight Voucher

5. AirAsia Aircraft 1:100 Scale Model + AirAsia Cap

6. AirAsia Aircraft 1:150 Scale Model + AirAsia Cap

7. AirAsia Comfort Kit (Pillow, Eye Mask) + AirAsia Cap

Exclusive Sale Fares

The top AirAsia India Sevantastic Sales fares include –

Guwahati-Kolkata and Chennai-Hyderabad from ₹ 1,177

1,177 Hyderabad-Chennai, Bangalore-Chennai & Chennai-Bangalore from ₹ 1,377

1,377 Kolkata-Guwahati and Delhi-Jaipur from ₹ 1,477

1,477 Bangalore-Pune, Imphal-Guwahati & Chennai-Mumbai from ₹ 1577

1577 Mumbai-Chennai from ₹