AirAsia India announces free cancellation and rescheduling on all flights to and from West Bengal

New Delhi: AirAsia India announced free cancellation and rescheduling for flights to and from West Bengal in light of the lockdown in the state. The airline similarly continued to extend free cancellation and rescheduling for flights to and from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu as well for the current duration of the respective state lockdowns. AirAsia introduced this additional flexibility for guests in light of the lockdown and curfew on the movement of individuals. While the lockdowns in Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu are in force till 24th May, West Bengal till 30th May and Maharashtra till 1st June; passengers travelling from and to airports are exempt on production of a valid itinerary. All AirAsia India guests who booked their flights before the announcement of the lockdown can opt to cancel or change to another flight without incurring any change fees or cancellation charges.

With increased uncertainty and travel restrictions, the airline extended this offer for bookings made on its website www.airasia.co.in as well as other major booking channels. AirAsia India also revamped its popular ‘Premium Flex’ fares for all future dates, which in addition to unlimited changes, also offers a choice of seats, and only ₹500 charges for cancellations made beyond 72 hours before the scheduled flight departure.

Flights can be changed or cancelled seamlessly in less than a minute by AirAsia India’s new chatbot, Tia, available on airasia.co.in or on WhatsApp Chat at +91 63600 12345 as well as by entering flight details on ‘Manage’ on airasia.co.in. In addition to modifying bookings, the AI-powered chatbot Tia can also assist guests with travel advisories, policies and FAQs, terminal info, process instant refunds, advise flight status, get a copy of the itinerary and take feedback.