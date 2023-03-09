Air Quality Index of Delhi likely to remain in ‘Moderate’ category in the coming days

Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 119 at 4pm today, as per the AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In view of the significant improvement in the overall AQI of Delhi and also considering the meteorological/ weather forecasts by IITM/ IMD, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met today to review the current air quality scenario. While comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR and other aspects, the Sub-Committee noted that forecasts by IMD/ IITM do not indicate any unusual deterioration of air quality in the region with the overall AQI of Delhi to likely remain in ‘Moderate’ category in the coming days. Therefore, it was considered by the Sub-Committee to revoke the orders under Stage-I of GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR.

The overall AQI of Delhi has significantly improved from the level of 213 (lower-end of ‘Poor’ category) observed on 08.03.2023 to 119 (‘Moderate’ category) recorded today and has generally remained in the ‘Moderate’ category so far during March, 2023 except on 02.03.2023 and 08.03.2023.

Based on earlier decisions of the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under GRAP, different stages of GRAP have been invoked and further revoked from time to time based on the air quality scenario along with weather/ meteorological forecasts provided by IITM/ IMD. Preventive/ restrictive actions under Stage-I of GRAP have been in force since October 5, 2022.

Now, as the weather/ meteorological forecasts by IMD/ IITM indicating continuous improvement in overall air quality of Delhi in the coming days with highly favourable conditions for dispersion of pollutants because of good wind velocity and high ventilation index, the Sub-Committee, accordingly has decided to revoke the order, issued vide dated 05th October, 2022 for implementation of actions under Stage-I of GRAP in the entire NCR.

All the agencies concerned of the State Governments / GNCTD in the NCR, in an effort to sustain the better AQI levels as being experienced currently and that the air quality does not slip to the “Poor” category, however need to ensure that all statutory directions, advisories, orders etc. issued by the Commission are followed strictly and implemented in letter and spirit, including the rules / regulations / guidelines issued by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and CPCB and related instructions/ guidelines issued by the respective State Governments / GNCTD and Pollution Control Boards / DPCC, for the following major contributing sectors:

Dust mitigation measures from construction and demolition activities Control of dust / air pollution from roads, pathways / right of way and open areas Emissions from industrial operations Emissions from vehicular segment Open biomass burning Miscellaneous dispersed sources and household pollution

In this context, all the agencies concerned are also required to take note of various actions and targeted timelines as envisaged in the comprehensive policy issued by the Commission to curb air pollution in the NCR and take appropriate actions accordingly in the field.