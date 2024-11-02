Air Quality in Delhi Stays ‘Very Poor’ as Firecracker Bursts Persist

Delhi’s air quality worsened on Saturday, falling into the ‘very poor’ category as firecracker use continued post-Diwali. A thin layer of smog blanketed the region, with Anand Vihar recording the worst Air Quality Index (AQI) at 387. Other areas also exceeded an AQI of 300, including RK Puram (352) and IGI Airport (338).

An AQI between 301 and 400 is classified as ‘very poor’, with levels significantly surpassing safe limits. On Friday, pollution spiked alarmingly, with Ashok Vihar reporting PM2.5 levels of 1,487 micrograms per cubic meter, well above the acceptable limit of 60 µg/m³. To combat pollution, water was sprayed using anti-smog guns across various parts of Delhi. Despite a firecracker ban, the city became the world’s most polluted on Friday following Diwali celebrations.