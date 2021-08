AIR News 24*7’s Morning News & Samachar Prabhat are most popular globally

New Delhi : In an interesting new addition to NewsOnAir Ranking measurements, ranking of most popular AIR News 24*7 shows globally has also been featured. Morning News, Samachar Prabhat, Satya Ke Prayog and Aaj Savere are some of the most popular Radio shows on AIR News 24*7 globally.

In the latest rankings of top countries in the world (excluding India) where All India Radio Live-streams on NewsOnAir App are most popular, New Zealand has made a comeback in the top 10, after displacing Saudi Arabia from the 10th position and also top 10.

In major changes in rankings of top AIR streams globally (excluding India), AIR Thrissur and AIR Ananthapuri have made it to top 10 for the first time, while are AIR Kodaikanal and Asmita Mumbai are out. AIR Chennai Rainbow has slipped from 5th to 8th spot, while AIR Kochi FM Rainbow has climbed up the ladder to 5th rank.

In ranking of countries (excluding India) for the Top AIR streams, New Zealand has soft spot for Vividh Bharati National, FM Gold Delhi, FM Rainbow Delhi, AIR Kochi and Vividh Bharati Bengaluru. Apart from being popular in Middle-east countries, AIR Thrissur has quite a fan following in Singapore, Hong Kong and United States. Vividh Bharati National continues to be the most favourite in all top 10 countries.

More than 240 Radio Services of All India Radio are live-streamed on NewsOnAir App, Prasar Bharati’s official App. These All India Radio Streams on NewsOnAir App have a large number of listeners not just in India, but globally, in more than 85 countries and 8000 cities across the globe.

Here’s a glimpse at the top countries, apart from India, where AIR live-streams on NewsOnAir App are most popular; top All India Radio streams on NewsOnAir App in rest of the world. You can also find the country-wise breakup of the same. These rankings are based on fortnightly data, from August 1st to August 15th, 2021.

NewsOnAir Global Top 10 Streams

Rank Country 1 Vividh Bharati National 2 FM Gold Delhi 3 FM Rainbow Delhi 4 AIR Malayalam 5 AIR Kochi FM Rainbow 6 AIR Thrissur 7 AIR Tamil 8 AIR Chennai Rainbow 9 AIR News 24×7 10 AIR Ananthapuri

NewsOnAir Top Countries (Rest of the World)

Rank Country 1 United States 2 Australia 3 Fiji 4 United Kingdom 5 Canada 6 United Arab Emirates 7 Singapore 8 Germany 9 Kuwait 10 New Zealand

NewsOnAir Top 10 AIR Streams – Country-wise (Rest of the World)

# USA Australia Fiji UK Canada 1 Vividh Bharati National Vividh Bharati National Vividh Bharati National Vividh Bharati National Vividh Bharati National 2 FM Gold Delhi FM Gold Delhi FM Gold Delhi AIR Punjabi FM Gold Delhi 3 FM Rainbow Delhi FM Rainbow Delhi FM Rainbow Delhi FM Gold Delhi AIR Tamil 4 AIR Telugu AIR News 24×7 FM Rainbow Delhi FM Rainbow Delhi 5 AIR Tamil AIR Hyderabad VBS AIR Tamil AIR Raagam 6 FM Rainbow Mumbai AIR Raagam AIR Chennai Rainbow AIR Punjabi 7 AIR Chennai Rainbow AIR Punjabi Rainbow Kannada Kaamanbilu AIR Tirunelveli Rainbow 8 AIR Malayalam Asmita Mumbai AIR Gujarati AIR News 24×7 9 Asmita Mumbai FM Rainbow Mumbai FM Rainbow Goa AIR Malayalam 10 AIR Raagam AIR Kochi FM Rainbow AIR Bangla AIR Kannada

# UAE Singapore Germany Kuwait New Zealand 1 Vividh Bharati National Vividh Bharati National Vividh Bharati National Vividh Bharati National Vividh Bharati National 2 AIR Malayalam AIR Kodaikanal AIR Gujarati AIR Karaikal FM Gold Delhi 3 AIR Ananthapuri AIR Raagam FM Rainbow Delhi AIR Kodaikanal FM Rainbow Delhi 4 AIR Kodaikanal AIR Chennai Rainbow FM Gold Delhi AIR Malayalam AIR Kochi 5 AIR Thrissur AIR Karaikal AIR Malayalam AIR Hyderabad FM Rainbow Vividh Bharati Bengaluru 6 AIR Manjeri AIR Coimbatore FM Rainbow FM Rainbow Mumbai AIR Kochi FM Rainbow 7 AIR Kannur AIR Tiruchirappalli FM Asmita Mumbai AIR Ananthapuri 8 AIR Kochi FM Rainbow F M Rainbow Delhi Rainbow Kannada Kaamanbilu AIR News 24×7 9 AIR News 24×7 AIR Puducherry Rainbow AIR Punjabi AIR Tiruchirappalli FM 10 AIR Chennai Rainbow AIR Malayalam AIR Kashmiri AIR Tirupati

NewsOnAir Stream-wise Country Ranking (Rest of the World)

# Vividh Bharati National FM Gold Delhi FM Rainbow Delhi AIR Malayalam AIR Kochi FM Rainbow 1 United States Fiji United States United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates 2 Australia Australia Fiji United States United States 3 United Kingdom United States Australia Saudi Arabia Australia 4 Canada Canada Canada Qatar Kuwait 5 Fiji New Zealand New Zealand Kuwait Bahrain 6 United Arab Emirates Japan Japan Germany Qatar 7 Germany United Kingdom United Kingdom Canada Saudi Arabia 8 Nepal Cook Islands Finland United Kingdom Oman 9 Singapore Finland Cook Islands Oman Singapore 10 Pakistan Ireland Germany Singapore Germany

# AIR Thrissur AIR Tamil AIR Chennai Rainbow AIR News 24×7 AIR Ananthapuri 1 United Arab Emirates Canada United States United States United Arab Emirates 2 United States United States Japan Australia Saudi Arabia 3 Bahrain United Kingdom Singapore United Arab Emirates Bahrain 4 Oman United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Canada United States 5 Saudi Arabia Malaysia United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United Kingdom 6 Qatar Germany Australia Nepal Kuwait 7 Kuwait Australia Malaysia Netherlands Oman 8 Singapore Qatar Saudi Arabia Kuwait Qatar 9 Hong Kong Oman Oman Bhutan Malaysia 10 Singapore Kuwait Bangladesh Australia

Most Popular News Slots on AIR News 24×7 Globally

Rank Slot Programmes 1 8 AM – 9 AM Samachar Prabhat & Morning News 2 7 AM – 8 AM News in English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Satya Ke Prayog, Aaj Savere 3 8 PM- 9 PM Samachar Sandhya and Evening News 4 9 AM – 10 AM News in Urdu, Spotlight, Special Corona Discussion 5 10 AM – 11 AM News in English, Hindi, Gandhi Charcha