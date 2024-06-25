Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg Receives Ceremonial Welcome at Base Repair Depot, Palam

Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Maintenance Command visited Base Repair Depot, Palam from 23 to 24 Jun 24. He was accompanied by Mrs. Ritu Garg, President Air Force Family Welfare Association (Regional), MC. The Air Marshal was received by Air Commodore Harsh Bahl, Air Officer Commanding, Base Repair Depot, Palam and Wing Commander (Mrs.) Reena Bahl (Retd.), President AFFWA (Local). On arrival, he was presented with a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the air warriors of Base Repair Depot, Palam.

During his visit, the Air Marshal was briefed about the thrust areas of the Depot including initiatives taken towards achievement of peace and war time roles, as well as progress of ongoing projects. During the address to Depot personnel, the AOC-in-C appreciated the commitment of Depot towards excellence and complimented the personnel for contributing effectively towards operational readiness of IAF.

He also visited the Air Force School, Panchwati which had been awarded the best school in its category for the AY 2023-24. The AOC-in-C and President AFFWA (Regional) then visited the newly established ‘Umeed Niketan’, a unique venture of Depot for providing therapy to specially abled children of the Depot and nearby areas.

During her visit, Mrs. Ritu Garg focused on the welfare activities and interacted with the Depot Sanginis. She was briefed about various initiatives taken by the depot to improve quality of life of families. She also visited important ventures being operated by AFFWA (Local).