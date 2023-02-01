Air Marshal AP Singh PVSM AVSM took over as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS) on 01 February 2023. On the occasion of taking over of the office of VCAS, he laid a wreath at the National War Memorial to honour those Armed Forces personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. Following this, he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhavan).

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College, the Air Marshal was commissioned into the Fighter Stream of the IAF on 21 December 1984. The Air Officer is a Qualified Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot with more than 5000 hours of flying experience on a variety of fixed and rotary wing aircraft.

During his career, the officer has commanded an operational fighter squadron and a frontline air base. As a test pilot, he led the MiG-29 Upgrade Project Management Team at Moscow, Russia. He was also the Project Director (Flight Test) at National Flight Test Centre looking after the flight testing of the Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas). He has held important staff appointments of Air Defence Commander at South Western Air Command and Senior Air Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command. Prior to assuming his current appointment, he was the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief at Central Air Command.

The Air Marshal is a recipient of Param Vishisht Seva Medal and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.

He has succeeded Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, who retired on 31 January 2023 after more than thirty-nine years of illustrious service.