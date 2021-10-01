Air Marshal Amit Dev AVSM VSM ADC assumes command of Western Air command

New Delhi : Air Marshal Amit Dev AVSM VSM ADC assumed the appointment of Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC-in-C) of Western Air Command on 01 Oct 21. An alumnus of National Defence Academy, the Air Marshal was commissioned in the flying branch of IAF in Dec 1982 as a Fighter pilot. A Fighter Strike Leader, the Air Officer has about 2500 hours of operational flying experience on a wide variety of fighter aircraft in the inventory of IAF.

During nearly thirty nine years of service in the IAF, the Air Officer has held numerous important command and staff appointments. He has commanded a MiG-21 Squadron, a frontline Air Base, an Air Defence Direction Centre and an Operational Fighter Base. He has tenanted the appointments of Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Inspection), Director General Air Operations and Air Officer in Charge Personnel at Air Headquarters. Prior to assuming the current appointment, he held the appointment of AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command.

The Air Marshal is a recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal. He was appointed as the honorary Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the Hon’ble President of India on 01 Aug 21.