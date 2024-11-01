Air Marshal Ajay Kumar Arora Appointed as Air Officer-in-Charge Maintenance of Indian Air Force

Air Marshal Ajay Kumar Arora assumed the appointment of Air Officer-in-Charge Maintenance, Indian Air Force, at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan), today. The Air Marshal, after taking over, laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in honour of the armed forces personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Air Marshal Arora was commissioned in the Aeronautical Engineering stream of IAF in Aug 1986. He is a graduate of Air Force Technical College, Air Command and Staff College, USA and College of Defence Management, Secunderabad. An electronics and communication engineer by qualification, he is also an alumnus of lIT Kharagpur and a Doctrate degree holder in Management from University of Pune.

He has held key command and staff appointments in his illustrious career of 38 years. He was the Director General (Aircraft) before assuming the appointment of Air Officer-in-charge Maintenance.

The officer has been awarded with Vishisht Seva Medal in year 2018 and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2024 for his distinguished service. He is married to Mrs Sangeeta and the couple is blessed with a son, Pulkit.