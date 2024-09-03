Air India SATS and Odisha Government Sign MoU to Train Next Generation of Aviation Professionals

Bhubaneswar: Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS), India’s leading airport service management company, has entered into a formal agreement with the Government of Odisha for providing skill development training to the state youth in the aviation sector. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Directorate of Skill Development and Employment (DSDE), Skill Development and Technical Education Department, aims to enhance aviation training opportunities for aspiring professionals from Odisha.

The collaboration comes at a crucial time, with passenger capacity at major Indian airports projected to more than double from 192 million to 420 million in the next four years. Additionally, the fleet size of Indian carriers is expected to nearly triple from 700 to 2,000 aircraft, highlighting the urgent need for skilled aviation professionals.

Under this agreement, AISATS will facilitate a rigorous 30-day training program for candidates from Odisha at its established Training Academy in Hyderabad. The program is designed to equip participants with the necessary skills for roles in ramp handling and customer service within airport operations. Admission to the program requires meeting specific educational prerequisites to qualify for the AISATS Training Academy and to undertake training for these specialized roles.

Mr. Sanjay Gupta, CEO of AISATS, stated, “This partnership with the Government of Odisha marks a significant aspect in our ongoing commitment to fostering indigenous talent and contributing to the advancement of India’s aviation sector. By providing access to our state-of-the-art training academy in Hyderabad and offering immediate employment opportunities, we aim to cultivate a highly skilled workforce that will be instrumental in shaping the future of airport operations across India. With the projected growth in the aviation sector, which has increased the demand for ground handlers to ensure efficient and safe airport operations, our training institute will play a pivotal role. It will nurture a proficient, knowledgeable, and sustainable talent pipeline, exemplifying a more industry-driven approach to India’s skill development initiatives.“

Upon successful completion of the comprehensive training program, candidates will be awarded a “Certificate in Ground Handling and Airport Operations” and subsequently placed at one of AISATS’ six operational stations throughout India. This initiative not only provides a structured pathway for aviation enthusiasts to enter the industry but also ensures a consistent supply of qualified professionals to meet the escalating demands of India’s rapidly expanding aviation sector.

This strategic collaboration represents an innovative model for developing Indian talent in the aviation industry, aligning closely with the objectives of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). By offering specialised training for critical roles such as ramp agents, baggage handlers, customer service agents, and load control agents, AISATS endeavours to address India’s skill gaps and prepare a workforce specifically tailored to meet the exact requirements of the aviation industry.