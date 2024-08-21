Air India launched its wireless inflight entertainment (IFE) service, Vista, across the existing wide-body fleet

GURUGRAM : Air India, India’s leading global airline, recently launched its wireless inflight entertainment (IFE) service, Vista, across the existing wide-body fleet* to provide customers with uninterrupted entertainment until the retrofit. Following this, Vista will also be available on narrow-body aircraft.

Powered by Bluebox, an award-winning digital services provider, Vista is being deployed on Bluebox’s Blueview digital services platform and delivered to customers via the Bluebox Wow wireless network system.

Vista enables customers to seamlessly stream content on their personal electronic devices. From Bollywood blockbusters to Hollywood premieres, global music icons to captivating documentaries, the world’s best content will now be at the fingertips of Air India customers. Additionally, Vista features a live map display for flight tracking. Available on iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS devices, Vista ensures travellers can easily access and engage with new in-flight entertainment content.

“At Air India, we are continuously striving to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of our modern travellers. We are pleased to introduce Vista, a new feature for our customers. It allows seamless integration of personal devices, enhancing the overall travel experience for our customers.”, said Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India.

“We are excited to partner with Air India. Together, we aim to set new standards for a customised customer experience and uninterrupted enjoyment that reflects both Air India’s commitment to excellence and our commitment to engaging and entertaining customers on board,” said Kevin Birchmore, VP Global Sales, Bluebox.

Air India’s meticulously curated content library featuring over 950+ hours of entertainment across formats and genres includes classic melodies, timeless favourites, BAFTA and Oscar-winning/nominated titles, short films, acclaimed series, and specially curated content for children, a diverse range of options customised periodically.

*Note: Vista will be available across widebody fleet, with the exception of the newly inducted B777 and A350 aircraft.