Air India Express partners with MakeMyTrip to launch ‘Xpress Holidays’

Air India Express guests can now seamlessly book their travel and stay together on the airline’s website and mobile app

New Delhi: Air India Express introduces ‘Xpress Holidays’, a convenient platform that empowers travellers to book their entire vacation, including flights, accommodation, transport and activities, in one place. Powered by MakeMyTrip, this service offers exclusive deals, through the airline’s award-winning website airindiaexpress.com.



Extended offerings of ‘Xpress Holidays’ include access to end-to-end holiday packages, including cab pick-ups, sightseeing tours and experiences. ‘Xpress Holidays’ can be accessed from the Product and Services section on the Air India Express website and features fab deals on specially curated packages.

The partnership with MakeMyTrip enables a variety of attractive packages to cater to different travel preferences. At an all-inclusive price starting from ₹15,876 per person, the Goa package includes a delightful stay at a 4-star hotel, round-trip flights, sightseeing, airport transfers, and meals for 3 nights and 4 days. For those seeking international adventures, the ‘Dubai Super Saver Holiday package’ starting from ₹44,357 per person is available for a memorable 4-night, 5-day experience, inclusive of round-trip flights, visa, accommodation, sightseeing tours, and selected meals. Various other exciting offers are also available on the website for all popular destinations, including those in Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Kerala, Northeast, and Rajasthan.

Speaking about Xpress Holidays, Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India Express, said, “We are delighted to extend the services on our website and mobile app to be a one-stop solution for all travel needs. With the launch of the all-encompassing ‘Xpress Holidays’, powered by MakeMyTrip, we are also enabling exclusive curated offers on flights and accommodations across India and our key international destinations, including airport transfers and guided tours.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Saujanya Shrivastava, Chief Operating Officer – Flights, Holidays & Gulf at MakeMyTrip, said, “This partnership with Air India Express combines our collective strengths to make every travel booking experience seamless and comprehensive. We are excited to bring our bouquet of holiday packages and exclusive deals for Air India Express patrons to personalise and book alongside their flight tickets, backed by the MakeMyTrip fulfilment promise.”

As part of this collaboration, MakeMyTrip will also host ‘Xpress Holidays’ on the holidays package page on the MakeMyTrip website, displaying curated deals with Air India Express flights. With the introduction of this service, Air India Express reiterates its commitment to innovation and guest satisfaction, aligning with its proposition of ‘Fly As You Are,’ enabling a smarter and more personalised travel experience.