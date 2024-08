Air India Express Launches Daily Direct Flights Between Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its rapid expansion, Air India Express commenced daily direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad on August 1, 2024. With the introduction of these flights, Air India Express now connects 7 direct destinations from Bhubaneswar and 19 direct destinations from Hyderabad.

Scheduled from 16 July, 2024 Departure Arrival Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency Hyderabad Bhubaneswar 05:55 07:20 Daily Bhubaneswar Hyderabad 08:20 09:45 Daily

With this expansion, Air India Express now provides direct flights from Bhubaneswar to seven destinations: Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. The airline also offers 26 one-stop itineraries connecting Bhubaneswar to destinations including Amritsar, Abu Dhabi, Ayodhya, Dammam, Goa, Imphal, Kochi, Kuwait, Pune and Singapore, among others.

With direct flights, Air India Express connects Hyderabad to Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Vishakhapatnam domestically, and Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh internationally. Additionally, Air India Express offers convenient one-stop connectivity from Hyderabad to 20 other destinations including Abu Dhabi, Agartala, Ayodhya, Bahrain, Delhi, Dubai, Gwalior, Imphal, Indore, Kozhikode, Kuwait, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Muscat, Pune, Ranchi, Ras Al Khaimah, Salalah, Sharjah and Singapore.