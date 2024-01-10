Air India Express kicks off 2024 with ‘Time to Travel’ sale with fares starting ₹1,799

National, 10th January 2024: Air India Express launched its ‘Time to Travel’ sale on domestic flights across major channels for bookings made until 11th January 2024 and for travel till 30th September 2024. With fares starting from ₹1,799, the airline offers fab deals on routes such as Bengaluru-Chennai, Delhi-Jaipur, Bengaluru-Kochi, Delhi-Gwalior and Kolkata-Bagdogra, along with discounted sale fares across its network.

As part of the NeuPass rewards program, logged-in members having Highflyer and Jetsetter badges, get priority services under Xpress Ahead as complimentary. Members of the Tata NeuPass Rewards Program also earn up to 8% NeuCoins, in addition to exclusive member benefits like exclusive deals on meals, seats, baggage, change and cancellation fee waivers and more. In addition to loyalty members, students, senior citizens, SMEs, dependents, and members of the armed forces can also avail special fares on the airline’s award-winning mobile app and website, airindiaexpress.com.

Air India Express operates over 325 flights daily, connecting 31 domestic and 14 international airports, with a fleet of 63 aircraft, comprising 35 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s. Air India Express unveiled its refreshed brand identity, inviting travellers to ‘Fly as You Are’ with digitally empowered personalisation offering a wide range of Gourmair hot meals, comfortable seating, in-flight experience hub AirFlix, and a suite of exclusive loyalty benefits. The refreshed brand identity reflects the airline’s vision to inspire new possibilities and make meaningful connections with unmatched Indian warmth.