Air India Express Expands Network with New Agartala Route

Air India Express announces the expansion of its network to Tripura, introducing daily direct flights connecting Agartala to Guwahati/Delhi and Kolkata. The operations on these routes will commence on 1st September 2024 and the flights are now open for booking on the airline’s award-winning mobile app and website, airindiaexpress.com, and other major booking channels.

Scheduled from September 1, 2024 Departure Arrival Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency Agartala Guwahati 11:50 12:45 Daily Guwahati Agartala 10:20 11:20 Daily Agartala Kolkata 09:20 10:25 Daily Kolkata Agartala 07:50 08:50 Daily Agartala – Delhi via Guwahati Agartala Delhi 11:50 16:05 Daily Delhi Agartala 07:20 11:20 Daily

Commenting on the launch, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said, “We are delighted to announce Agartala, Tripura, as our 46th destination, further expanding our footprint in the North-East after Guwahati, Bagdogra, and Imphal, enhancing our national network. This strategic addition underscores our commitment to connecting tier 2 and 3 cities of India and promoting economic growth, trade, and tourism across the country. Aligned with our core value proposition of ‘Fly As You Are,’ we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering an unparalleled guest experience distinguished by our signature Indian hospitality.”

With this expansion, Air India Express now connects Agartala to two direct destinations and eight one-stop destinations, including Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur and Chennai, via 14 weekly departures.

Air India Express operates 77 weekly flights from Guwahati, connecting it to eight direct destinations: Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, and Kolkata. Additionally, the airline offers one-stop itineraries from Guwahati to 20 domestic destinations, including Ayodhya, Goa, Gwalior, Kozhikode, and Pune, among others, and to four international destinations: Bahrain, Dammam, Singapore, and Sharjah.

From Kolkata, Air India Express has 124 weekly departures, connecting 12 direct destinations like Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Kochi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Bagdogra, Jaipur, Chennai, Surat, and Varanasi. The airlines also connect the City of Joy to 22 one-stop destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Kozhikode, Kannur, Doha, Dubai, Lucknow, Kuwait, Thiruvananthapuram, Gwalior, among others.

Loyalty members booking on the airline’s website and mobile app get additional rewards and benefits, including exclusive discounts and special deals, up to 8% NeuCoins, and complimentary Xpress Ahead priority check-in, boarding and baggage services. In addition to loyalty members, students, senior citizens, SMEs, and dependents and members of the Indian armed forces can also get special fares and benefits on airindiaexpress.com. Guests can also book special cabin baggage only fares, Xpress Lite, available on the airline’s website.