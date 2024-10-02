Air India Express Completes Merger with AIX Connect, Paving the Way for Group’s Transformation

GURUGRAM, 01 October 2024: Air India Group has completed the operational integration and legal merger of Air India Express Ltd and AIX Connect Pvt Ltd (erstwhile AirAsia India) into a larger Low-Cost Carrier.

The formation of the merged entity, which will operate under the ‘Air India Express’ name and a unified airline code IX, marks a significant milestone in the transformation journey of Air India Group, which is merging four airlines into two. The group is simultaneously in the process of merging Vistara into Air India to set up a world-class global airline.

The merger process for Air India Express was completed in less than a year since the airline’s refreshed brand was unveiled. It involved the harmonisation of operational manuals, as an enabler for the merger, and the transfer of Air operator certificates (AOCs). Given the complexity of such a merger, it required close working with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), who supported and monitored the process throughout. The merger also received support of Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and other key stakeholders.

On Tuesday, Vikram Dev Dutt, Director General, DGCA, handed over the updated AOC to Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, in the presence of Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Air India and Chairman, Air India Express, at the DGCA headquarter in New Delhi.

Vikram Dev Dutt, Director General, DGCA, said: “The successful integration and merger of AIX Connect with Air India Express is commendable and serves as a benchmark for airline mergers. India’s rapid evolution into the world’s third largest aviation market calls for a robust regulatory regime. Accomplishing this milestone given the complexities involved, is testimony to the efforts put in by teams from both the DGCA and the operator.”

A live tracker created by the Flight Standards Directorate of DGCA with a dedicated team for continuous monitoring of the progress of the harmonisation process has been instrumental in achieving the challenging task in a time-bound manner.

Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said: “About a year ago, we started the integration of AIX Connect and Air India Express, bringing the two organisations together behind a common brand. Alongside, we worked on the complex integration exercise culminating today in the operational and legal merger of the two organisations. The close collaboration amongst DGCA, BCAS, and MoCA, AIX and group leadership teams and many other colleagues were instrumental in the success of this exercise.”

Campbell Wilson, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Air India and Chairman, Air India Express, said: “The integration of AIX Connect with Air India Express is an important milestone in Air India’s Vihaan.ai transformation journey. The merged entity will cater to the growing demand for air travel around India and in the region, especially amongst the country’s aspirational youth looking for fresh and more appealing value products. This merger will be followed by the merger of Vistara into Air India on 12 November. We look forward to working with the guidance of DGCA to conclude it seamlessly.”

With the merger completed, Air India Express will focus on a future growth and transformation agenda. The airline’s fleet size has already grown to 88 aircraft, with nearly four new aircraft continuing to join each month. The fleet is expected to cross 100 aircraft by the end of the current financial year, with a network footprint spanning across India, Gulf and Southeast Asia.

The number of routes AIX operates has risen from 74 to 171, and passenger carriage has increased by over 400% since the take-over of Air India by Tata group in early 2022.

In October 2023, the airline unveiled the unified brand ‘Air India Express’. Since then, flights operated by AIX Connect have also been marketed under the ‘Air India Express’ brand, with necessary regulatory approval.