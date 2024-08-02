Air India Express announces “Freedom Sale”, featuring Xpress Lite fares starting from ₹1947

Bhubaneswar: As the country gears up to celebrate 77 years of freedom, Air India Express kicks off the celebrations with its “Freedom Sale”, featuring Xpress Lite fares starting from ₹1947, exclusively on the airline’s award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com. The sale is open for bookings made till 5th August for travel until 30th September, 2024 on domestic and international sectors of the airline.

The airline is offering fab deals on routes including leisure destinations such as Delhi-Jaipur, Bengaluru-Goa, Delhi-Gwalior, along with special sale fares across its network of 15 international and 32 domestic destinations.

Bookers on airindiaexpress.com get exclusive access to the exclusive zero-check-in baggage Xpress Lite fares. Xpress Lite fares also include the option to pre-book an additional 3 kg of cabin baggage at no fee and a discounted fee for check-in baggage at ₹1000 for 15 kg on domestic flights and ₹1300 for 20 kg on international flights.

Air India Express loyalty members get exclusive discounts and can earn up to 8% NeuCoins on the airline’s website, in addition to exclusive fab deals like upto 47% off Biz and Prime Seats, ‘Gourmair’ hot meals and beverages and add-on packs. In addition to loyalty members, students, senior citizens, SMEs, Doctors and Nurses, and members of the armed forces and their dependents can also book special discounted fares on the airline’s website.

Xpress Biz fares are available on all the new Air India Express Boeing 737-8 aircraft, as a Business Class equivalent, disrupting the traditional LCC model with the proposition of a hybrid value carrier in keeping with the refreshed Air India Express brand positioning ‘Fly As You Are’. Guests can also upgrade to Biz seats for an enhanced travel experience with a seat pitch of up to 58 inches. As it rapidly expands its fleet, the airline is inducting nearly 4 new aircraft every month and has 4-8 Biz seats in the over 30 new aircraft inducted since it’s brand launch in October 2023.