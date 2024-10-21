Air India Announces 1,652 Vacancies for Customer Service Roles

AI Airport Services Limited (AIASL) is hiring for 1,652 vacancies for Customer Service Executives and other positions. Eligible candidates can attend walk-in interviews at various locations on specified dates.
Vacancy Details:
- Mumbai Airport: 1,067 posts
- Ahmedabad Airport: 156 posts
- Dabolim Airport: 429 posts
Selection Process:
- Candidates will be selected through personal or virtual interviews, with the possibility of a Group Discussion.
- For roles like Senior Ramp Service Executive and Ramp Service Executive, candidates must pass a Trade Test assessing their skills and knowledge, including a Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) driving test.
- Selections will be based on merit, considering reservation provisions for SC, ST, and OBC candidates.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates should attend the walk-in interview with a completed application form and copies of relevant documents. A non-refundable application fee of ₹500 is required via Demand Draft payable to “AI Airport Services Limited,” drawn on a Mumbai bank. For more details, visit the official AIASL website: aiasl.in.