Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria inaugrates hybrid seminar cum webinar themed “50 Years of Indo-Pak war: Victory in the Air”

New Delhi : Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) inaugurated a hybrid seminar cum webinar themed “50 Years of Indo-Pak war: Victory in the Air” organised by the Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS) at New Delhi today, as part of the commemorative activities for Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations.

CAS was welcomed by Air Marshal Anil Chopra PVSM AVSM VM VSM (Retd), Director General CAPS. A book titled “The 1971 Indo-Pak Air War: Reflections and Projections”, recording the 1971 operations was also released by CAS on the occasion.

Beginning his address, CAS conveyed deep gratitude and appreciation to the veterans of 1971 and stated that speaking in their presence was a singular honour for him. He also acknowledged the contribution of Gp Capt Shamsul Alam, Swadhinta Padak, Bir Uttam (Retd) as one of the pioneering members of Kilo Flight of Bangladesh Air Force and thanked him for joining the seminar virtually. Recounting the 1971 Indo-Pak war, CAS highlighted aspects of the joint application of war strategy which were instrumental in achieving a resounding victory. CAS touched upon key highlights of the air campaign and recalled the crucial role played by IAF in blunting and destroying the enemy’s offensive, its forces and centres of gravity. Thanking CAPS for organising the Seminar, CAS expressed confidence that the event and the book release would not only refresh memories but also enhance our understanding of the war while inspiring the future generations.

The hybrid seminar brought together eminent military historians, veterans, air warriors and scholars who through the day’s proceedings deliberated on various aspects of the war that changed the course of history in the sub-continent.