Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Visits Jammu, Forward IAF Bases to Boost Morale Ahead of Diwali Celebrations

On the eve of Diwali, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff visited Jammu and some of the forward locations, where the air warriors of the IAF are deployed. During the visit the CAS took a detailed overview of the operational readiness at these locations and interacted with the air warriors and agniveers posted there.

During the interaction, he emphasised on the importance of remaining vigilant and prepared at all times to safeguard national security concerns. He complimented the air warriors for their dedication and selfless duty at these forward locations. The visit by the CAS during the festival season was a great reflection of the commitment towards welfare and motivation of the troops deployed on the frontiers.