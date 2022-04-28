AIPH University Bhubaneswar Bags ‘Outstanding University Award’

Bhubaneswar : Leading public health institution AIPH University Bhubaneswar bags the Outstanding University Award 2022. The award, presented by ‘World Education Congress’ appreciates the allround performance of AIPH University which has become a premier destination for education and research in the field of public health in the eastern part of India.

The ‘World Education Congress’ is a leading organisation which promotes excellence and sustainability in various fields organised the Odisha Leadership Awards 2022 at a city hotel on Wednesday. AIPH University bagged the ‘Outstanding University Award’ for excellence in education across various aspects like Innovation, Placement, Leadership, Best in Class Infrastructure, Career Building and Mentoring of Students. Dean, School of Public Health, AIPH University Prof. Pradeep Kumar Panda received the Award on behalf of the Vice Chancellor AIPH University, Padma Shri Prof. Aditya Prasad Dash.

“We thank the World Education Congress for recognising our efforts and felicitating us with this prestigious award. The faculty of our university are not only highly qualified but also come with international exposure. The advanced BSL-3 Laboratory at AIPH University makes the facility unique among other institutions of national repute. The university offers quality education as well as ample scope for research along with a top-class library. This award is a recognition of the outstanding work done by AIPH University in the area of Public Health Education and Research in Odisha over the last one decade” said the Dean School of Public Health, AIPH University Prof. Pradeep Kumar Panda, while receiving the award.

Founder, World CSR Day & World Sustainability Dr RL Bhatia and Mrs Archana Patra, Director Hotel Sandy’s Tower were present at the event. Among others, Educationists, Media, private and public sector officials also attended.

For the past two decades, AIPH has been working in the area of public health research in India and abroad. Asian Institute of Public Health (AIPH) was accorded University status in 2018 following a proposal passed in the Odisha Vidhan Sabha expanding the scope of activities.

AIPH University Bhubaneswar offers Undergraduate, Masters and PhD and Post-Doctoral courses on various subjects like Public Health, Health Care Management, Biological Science, Occupational Therapy, Physical Education, Medical Lab Medicine, Biological Sciences, Osteopathy, Dietetics and Applied Nutrition, Clinical Psychology, Physiotherapy, Medical Sociology etc.

The President of AIPH University Dr Pinaki Panigrahi is a US based renowned Public Health Expert, Medical Researcher and physician and currently a professor at Georgetown University, Washington DC. AIPH University, a popular destination for public health education and research in India currently operates out of its city Campus located at Phulnakhara, close to smart city Bhubaneswar.