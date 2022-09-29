AIIMS Bhubaneswar Resident Doctors Shine in National Level

Bhubaneswar : Scripting success stories in the illustrious journey of its 1st decade, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has achieved yet another accolade in the month of September. Three teams of the National Institute comprising 6 Academic Residents Doctors bagged First Positions in three different National level academic events of respective disciplines.

The team of Junior Resident Doctors comprising Dr. Debanjan Baral and Dr. Souvik Bhattacharjee from PMR (Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation) department of AIIMS Bhubaneswar have secured 1st position in Quiz (offline Mode) at IAPMR (Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation) mid-term CME held at AIIMS Nagpur. The team has repeated history being champion for 2nd consecutive times at National level Quiz as IAPMR completes its 50th year of glorious existence in 2022. It may be noted here that earlier this year, Dr. Sankha Subhra Roy (passed out JR) and Dr. Debanjan Baral also secured 1st place in Quiz (online Mode) at IAPMRCON held at Delhi in March.

Senior Resident Doctors from Burns & Plastic Surgery Department Dr. Kaushik Mahadik & Dr. M Vishnu Swaroop Reddy won first prize in 3rd National CME on Vascular Access for Hemodialysis-2022 organised by Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, BJGMC & SGH, Pune.

Similarly, Resident Doctors from Pulmonary Department of AIIMS Dr. Debopam Chatterjee & Dr. Rohit Shirgaonkar stood first both in elimination & final rounds of the National quiz PULMOCON-2022. The 20th “Annual Update of Pulmonary Medicine” organised by the Institute of Pulmocare & Research at CII Suresh Neotia Centre, Kolkata.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas congratulating the champions today felicitated all the resident doctors. Sharing encouraging words Dr. Biswas reiterated that the young Docs should come forward and make the national institute victorious in different segments both at national and international level.

DEAN(Academic) Dr. P R Mohapatra, Registrar B B Mishra, Burns & Plastic Surgery HoD Dr. Sanjay Giri, PMR HoD Dr. Jagannath Sahoo and DDA(I/c) Rashmi Ranjan Sethy were also present on the occasion.