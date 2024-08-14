AIIMS Bhubaneswar Ranked 15th Best Medical College in India by NIRF

· Best Medical College in Odisha

· Long stride from 26 in 2022 to 15 this year

Bhubaneswar : AIIMS Bhubaneswar has once again brought pride to the state of Odisha and the eastern region of India by securing the 15th position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2024. This achievement marks a significant rise from its 26th position in 2022 and its 17th position last year, showcasing the institute’s remarkable progress.

The NIRF rankings, released by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, have recognized AIIMS Bhubaneswar as the best medical college in Odisha. Under the visionary leadership of Executive Director and CEO Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has excelled in various domains, including infrastructure development, education, treatment, and research, contributing to its impressive ranking.

Dr. Ashutosh Biswas expressed his heartfelt congratulations to all the faculty, staff members, and students for their dedication and hard work that have led to this achievement. He emphasized that the institution will continue its relentless pursuit of excellence in patient care, research, and the overall development of medical students.

The NIRF ranking is based on five key parameters: Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Peer Perception (PP). AIIMS Bhubaneswar has scored an impressive 62.97 out of 100 this year, reflecting its commitment to academic and professional excellence.

As AIIMS Bhubaneswar celebrates its 11th year, the institute continues to fulfill the vision of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who established the institute to address the regional imbalance in tertiary healthcare services.