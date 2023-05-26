AIIMS Bhubaneswar President Dr. A K Bisoi’s maiden visit to the institute after assuming the post

Bhubaneswar : To create an atmosphere full of energy and enthusiasm for research and innovation among undergraduate students at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, teaching assistant (TA) and research assistant (RA) programmer will be put in place soon. The meritorious senior MBBS students will be engaged as TA and RA. They will guide the junior students both in education as well as in research, said newly nominated President of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Prof (Dr.) A K Bisoi during his maiden visit to the national institute after assuming the post. The engaged TA and RA MBBS students will also be provided incentives. This system will be very helpful for the medical students to adopt and acquire more from the modern medical science as well as flourish their innovations in the field of research, informed Dr. He also urged the students to have a larger participation in curriculum and in different patterns of education in medical science.

An accomplished Cardiac surgeon with three decades of professional excellence and innovation, Dr Akhsya Kumar Bisoi given an arousing welcome by AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas. During his maiden visit after being nominated as President of the national institute, Dr. Bisoi interacted with the department heads, students and visited OPD.

During his visit he has emphasized on democratic, rule based and transparent governance systems at AIIMS Bhubaneswar for timely and appropriate decisions. Also, Dr. Bisoi has focused on larger participation and leadership building in all levels. For efficient healthcare delivery Dr. Bisoi stressed on functional coherence between different departments and to create a culture of devotion towards duty and empathy both in education and healthcare service.

Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas welcoming Dr. Bisoi to AIIMS Bhubaneswar said that the institute will achieve success in research and education under his able guidance.

Medical Superintendent Dr. D K Parida, Registrar B B Mishra, senior faculties and administrative officials accompanied Dr. Bisoi during the visit.