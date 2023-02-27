AIIMS Bhubaneswar plans to conduct training programmes for primary caregivers in Bhubaneswar and peripheral health centers to manage acute and chronic wounds

Bhubaneswar : Primary caregivers i.e. Doctors, paramedics, and nursing staff need to focus on prevention and management of Diabetic foot ulcers, pressure sore, traumatic wounds, venous ulcers like wounds at home setting. This will certainly benefit the society at large. For more such training over this, a team of AIIMS Bhubaneswar comprising experts from Department of Trauma & Emergency, General Surgery and College of Nursing has planned to conduct training programmes in future to teach and involve primary caregivers from Bhubaneswar and peripheral health centers to spread the knowledge in managing acute and chronic wounds, informed AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas while speaking in a workshop organized by Departments of Trauma & Emergency, General Surgery and College of Nursing on advanced wound care for Nurses, Primary caregivers & Paramedics.

The workshop on advanced wound care witnessed participants from different hospitals, including AIIMS, CRPF, KIMS, multiple PHCs and many other hospitals. The programme was a one-day training that covers a range of theoretical constructs and a practical hands-on activity related to managing and caring for acute and chronic wounds. The program was inaugurated by AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas and attended by DEAN Dr. P. R Mohapatra, Dean, Medical Superintendent Dr. D. K Parida, Principal, College of Nursing Dr. Asha P Shetty, HoD Trauma & Emergency Dr. Chitta Ranjan Mohanty, HOD General Surgery Dr. Manas Ranjan Sahoo.

Assessing the wounds and planning for appropriate intervention for healing is one of the vital responsibilities of the nurse. She needs to take measures to ensure all health care workers practice infection prevention measures for healthy healing of the wound, stressed the experts. Among others Dr. Sushma Sagar from JPNATC, Shijomol M Joseph and Vennila R from AIIMS New Delhi also graced the occasion. The organizing committee comprising Dr. Pankaj Kumar (General Surgery), Dr. Ritesh Panda (Trauma & Emergency-Plastic Surgery), Dr. Saroj Patra (Orthopedics), Serma Subhathra, Seema Rani Panda and Suhadra Jadav (senior nursing officers) emphasized on developing the competencies of primary caregivers and nurses in advanced wound care techniques, thus improving patients’ comprehensive surgical nursing care.