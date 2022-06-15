AIIMS Bhubaneswar observes World Blood Donor Day

Bhubaneswar : Donating Blood improves mental health, improves overall cardiovascular health, lowers risk of stroke & lowers the risk of cancer too. The most important benefit of blood donation is that a single donation can save the lives of 3-4 patients, said experts at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day today. To mark the occasion an awareness programme was organized at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Speaking in the programme experts opined that voluntary blood donors, particularly regular donors, are the first line of defence in preventing the transmission of HIV, Hepatitis viruses and other blood borne infections through the route of transfusion. Voluntary donors also know the importance of safe blood. They also maintain good health, which is required for optimum dose of blood components for transfusion purposes. Similarly, to maintain the balance regular blood donation by a sufficient number of healthy voluntary donors is required to ensure that blood will always be available whenever and wherever it is needed. Senior Faculties and distinguished guests present in the programme made a call for all healthy donors to come forward for safe blood and blood products.

On this occasion the Department of Transfusion Medicine conducted a voluntary blood donation camp at AIIMS Bhubaneswar Blood Centre. More than 50 blood donors among AIIMS nursing officers and students donated blood.

Dr. Prabodha Das, Dept of Clinical Haematology, Dr(Maj) Mukunda Chandra Sahoo, Dept of Hospital Administration, Dr. Bonod Patro, Dept of CMFM, Dr. Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy, Dept of Anatomy, Dr Somnath Mukherjee, Dept of Transfusion medicine and Blood Centre, Dr Ansuman Sahu, Dr Debasish Mishra, Dr Priyamdhaba Behera were present on the occasion.

It may be noted that World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on 14th June every year on the Birthday of Karl Landsteiner. Landsteiner was awarded the Nobel Prize for his discovery of the ABO Blood group system.