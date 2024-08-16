AIIMS Bhubaneswar Observes 78th Independence Day with Patriotic Fervour

Bhubaneswar: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, marked the 78th Independence Day with immense enthusiasm and patriotic fervour. The occasion was honoured by the presence of Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, who had the privilege of hoisting the Tricolour as the chief guest of the event.

In his stirring address, Prof. (Dr.) Biswas commended the relentless efforts of AIIMS Bhubaneswar in advancing healthcare, medical education, and research. “AIIMS Bhubaneswar has consistently been at the forefront of delivering high-quality healthcare to the people of Eastern India. Our achievements are a testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment of our staff, who have transformed the institution into a beacon of medical excellence,” Dr. Biswas remarked.

The event also served as a moment to recognize and honour the exceptional contributions of the institute’s staff. Dr. Biswas felicitated several employees who have gone beyond their call of duty, acknowledging their hard work and dedication. “Your commitment is not just to this institution but to the nation itself, as you uphold the values of service, compassion, and excellence,” Dr. Biswas added.

The atmosphere was further enriched by the soulful rendition of patriotic songs that evoked a deep sense of unity, pride, and love for the country.

The ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Dr. P. R. Mohapatra (DEAN, Academic), Dr. Satyajit Mishra (DEAN, Research), Dr. Soubhagya Jena (DEAN, Examination), Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida (Medical Superintendent), and DDA Abhijit Sarkar, among others. The event concluded with heartfelt thanks from SAO Rasmi Ranjan Sethy, who expressed gratitude to everyone involved in making the celebration a grand success.

As AIIMS Bhubaneswar commemorates the nation’s Independence, it stands committed to its mission of delivering world-class healthcare and contributing to the growth and development of a healthier India.