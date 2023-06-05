AIIMS Bhubaneswar leads from front, plays a significant role to preserve, identify and dispatch the dead bodies

Bhubaneswar: After the unfortunate train mishap at Bahanaga in Balasore district, post management of the situation was very crucial. It was very difficult to store the huge number of dead bodies with care, identify them and dispatch them after all due formalities.

Being the national institute, AIIMS Bhubaneswar took the lead role and as of now received the highest number of dead bodies. Till now, 123 number of dead bodies have been received by the institute. Dead bodies have been kept in the Forensic and Anatomy Department of AIIMS with much care. 60 bodies have been dispatched to their relatives after identification.

By the time AIIMS received the dead bodies more than 30 hours had passed. To preserve the cadavers in an appropriate condition and prevent further decaying was of paramount importance. But, AIIMS took all the steps like preserving in cold storage with ice packed in the AC rooms were done immediately followed by the embalming of the bodies was done in a war footing manner. For this, under able leadership of Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandviya, experts from other national institutes like AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Nagpur, AIIMS Raipur have also joined hands with AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas today.

Also, the forensic experts from other reputed national institutes like RML and Lady Hardinge Medical College have also joined here, added Dr. Biswas.

A 24×7 help desk by AIIMS is maintained both at the Forensic and Anatomy department for help of the family members of the deceased.

Under able leadership of Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, around 50 numbers of Doctors, Residents and Paramedical staff with great support from 50(around) attendants and more than 50 officials are engaged in the process.

Also 5 large containers with 40 capacity of storage are kept standby at AIIMS. Already 3 containers have arrived on the campus of the national institute, informed Dr. Biswas. AIIMS Bhubaneswar President Dr. A K Bisoi, Medical Superintendent Dr. D K Parida, DDA Ravi Prakash, SAO Rasmi Ranjan Sethy are monitoring the process.