AIIMS Bhubaneswar Girl Students form Human Chain to celebrate India’s G20 Presidency

Bhubaneswar : To celebrate India’s G20 Presidency AIIMS Bhubaneswar students today formed a large Human Chain depicting G20. To mark the theme of One Earth, One Family, One Family, only girl students of AIIMS Bhubaneswar formed G20 inside the premises of the national institute.

Jan Bhagidari campaign of G20 Presidency at AIIMS Bhubaneswar witnessed different programmes. Including millets in the diet of the students and patients, conducting free health camp in the periphery villages, organizing different competitions for the students, leadership development programme by NSS bureau of AIIMS for students of different universities were part of the Jan Bhagidari campaign by AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Conveying his message on the occasion AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas has expressed happiness over active participation of the national institute in the campaign. AIIMS Bhubaneswar is always committed to serve people with innovations. The human chain by the students implicates the Global leadership of our country, added Dr. Biswas.

Today, the students of AIIMS also performed skit at OPD foyer to create awareness on COVID and other social issues. The concluding ceremony of the campaign was held at Mini Auditorium today afternoon and guests distributed prizes to meritorious students.

The entire programme coordinated by Registrar B B Mishra was attended by DEAN(Academic) Dr. P R Mohapatra, Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, DDA(I/c) Rasmi Ranjan Sethy, PR Cell FIC Dr. Pravash Ranjan Tripathy, faculties, students and staff of the institute.