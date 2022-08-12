AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas calls on Hon’ble Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal

BUBANESWAR : AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas called on His Excellency Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal at Raj Bhavan today.

During the meeting Dr. Biswas apprised Hon’ble Governor over several developmental issues pertaining to patient care at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Hon’ble Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal also appreciated the comprehensive approach of AIIMS Bhubaneswar towards society.

“It was an enlightening meeting with Governor of Odisha as well as an eminent educationist of country over several issues”, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Biswas.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Registrar B B Mishra, DDA(In-charge) & SAO Rashmiranjan Sethy were also present on the occasion.