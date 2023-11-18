AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas calls on Governor Raghubar Das

Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas called on His Excellency, the Governor of Odisha Shri Raghubar Das at Raj Bhavan today.

During the meeting Dr. Biswas apprised Hon’ble Governor over several developmental issues pertaining to patient care at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Hon’ble Governor Shri Raghubar Das also appreciated the comprehensive approach of AIIMS Bhubaneswar towards society.

“It was an enlightening meeting with Governor of Odisha as well as an esteemed personality of country over several issues”, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Biswas.