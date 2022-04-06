AIIMS Bhubaneswar Conducts 10th Annual Conference of Indian Society of Peripheral Nerve Surgery (ISPNS)

Bhubaneswar : The Department of Neurosurgery and Plastic Surgery of AIIMS Bhubaneswar successfully conducted the 10th Annual conference of Indian Society of Peripheral Nerve surgery (ISPNSCON-2022). The two-day event was held on virtual mode on 2nd & 3rd April. AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Prof. Mukesh Tripathi graced the occasion as chief guest and inaugurated the proceedings. Addressing the conference Prof. Tripathi said that AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been performing all kind of advanced peripheral nerve surgeries regularly with multidisciplinary involvement.

The conference was chaired by Prof AK Mahapatra (Ex director – AIIMS Bhubaneswar) and Co- chaired by Prof R N Sahu, Head of Department- Neurosurgery, AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The Scientific committee was chaired by Dr. Sunil Rout, Head of Department- Plastic Surgery and Dr Sumit Bansal, Associate Professor, Neurosurgery, AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Dr. Bansal was the organising secretary for the conference.

The program was attended by 32 national and 6 international speakers from USA, Canada, Germany and Dubai. Around 130 Neurosurgeons and Plastic Surgeons with expertise in peripheral nerve surgery from all over the country attended the meeting virtually and shared their ideas and recent advances in the field. Participants appreciated the first of its kind conference for its rich scientific and innovative content successfully organised by AIIMS Bhubaneswar.