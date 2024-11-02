AIIMS Bhubaneswar Celebrates 2nd Annual Research Day & 1st Regional Research Conclave

“Importance of integrating value based and evidence based medicine : A Need of the Hour”

Bhubaneswar : AIIMS Bhubaneswar proudly celebrated its second annual research day, emphasising the pivotal role of research as a cornerstone of its mission. This year, the institution took a significant step forward by hosting its inaugural regional research conclave, uniting various regional institutes to foster collaboration in biomedical research. This initiative reflects AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s vision of creating a robust research consortium aimed at enhancing healthcare outcomes in the region.

The event was attended by prominent regional research institutes, including IIT Bhubaneswar, NISER, Institute of Life Sciences, ICMR-RMRC Bhubaneswar, KIIT-TBI Bioincubator, SOA University, SVNIRTAR, and Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital.

With an impressive record of securing around 15 crores in research grants from national and international funding agencies and over 1,000 publications in high-impact journals annually, AIIMS Bhubaneswar is committed to advancing medical research, said AIIMS BHUBANESWAR Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas.

Welcoming the dignitaries and research fellows, Dr. Biswas, said that a state-of-the-art central research facility has been established at the institute, focusing on modern biotechnology and product development with translational applications. Faculty members have achieved significant milestones, including new patents in orthopedic surgical applications and advancements in the diagnosis of visual disorders. Collaborations with IIT Bhubaneswar have led to the initiation of multiple research projects in artificial intelligence, further expanding the institute’s innovative capabilities, added Dr. Biswas.

Dr. Meenu Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS Rishikesh, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. She emphasized the importance of value-based medicine in conjunction with evidence-based approaches to enhance quality of life and health economics. Dr. Singh highlighted the significance of researching traditional concepts, particularly in a state like Odisha, renowned for its rich cultural heritage.

Dr. Swarup Sarkar, Former Director of Communicable Diseases at South East Asia Region(SEAR), WHO, enlightened the audience on global health concepts. He discussed how global health policies have successfully tackled issues like HIV and tuberculosis, while also stressing the need for implementation science in addressing ongoing health challenges in India.

With the decline in global health funding, Dr. Sarkar asserted, “India is uniquely positioned to lead in the development of new drugs, clinical trials, and vaccinations.” His remarks underscored the vast potential for AIIMS Bhubaneswar, equipped with world-class facilities and a high patient volume, to develop groundbreaking treatment strategies.

Dr. Anirban Biswas, Director of Neurotology at the Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata stated, “research should focus on addressing common problems, ensuring that the man on the street benefits from our findings.”

In recognition of outstanding research contributions, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Bhoi, Professor & Head of Neurology, received the best research paper award for his pivotal work on Peripheral Neuropathy Leprosy (PNL), shedding light on the often undiagnosed morbidity it causes compared to skin leprosy. Also, various other awards in the field of research were given to faculty and residents.

Among others Dr. P R Mohapatra (Dean Academic), Dr. Satyajeet Misra (Dean Research), , Dr. Soubhagya Kumar Jena (Dean Examination), and Dr. Bhagirathi Dwivedi (Associate Dean Research), also were part of the event.

This annual research day and regional conclave marks a significant milestone in fostering a culture of collaborative research aimed at enhancing healthcare for communities across the region.