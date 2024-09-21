AIIMS Bhubaneswar Celebrates 12th Annual Day with Innovation and Compassion Daily Patient inflow reflecting the success of AIIMS: Deputy CM K V Singh Deo

· Treated over 10 lakh out-patients in the last year.

Bhubaneswar : AIIMS Bhubaneswar, a leading national institute in healthcare, celebrated its 12th Annual Day today with the spirit of innovation and compassion. Deputy Chief Minister Shri K V Singh Deo graced the occasion as Chief Guest and applauded the institution for its outstanding performance in healthcare services, with daily patient inflow reflecting its success.

Highlighting AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s achievements, Shri Singh Deo acknowledged the institute’s remarkable patient care and reassured full support from the State Government in resolving land and other pressing issues. He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the continued growth of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

In his speech, Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas commended the collective efforts of AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s team and emphasized its commitment to patient care and medical excellence. “We have performed complex life-saving procedures and demonstrated a strong dedication to innovation in healthcare,” he said. He highlighted several notable medical successes, such as the retrieval of organs from deceased donors, ECMO therapy, and intricate surgeries like the removal of a 7 kg Synovial Sarcoma tumour from the scalp.

The institute has treated over 10 lakh out-patients in the last year and conducted 17 lakh diagnostic tests and 25,000 surgeries. It has ranked 3rd in the country in ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) registration, generating 7,05,760 tokens. It has secured the 15th position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2024, up from 26th in 2022

The institute has also become a preferred choice for MBBS aspirants, ranking second only to AIIMS New Delhi due to its excellent academic performance, research output, and conducive learning environment.

The event also included a series of engaging programmes, with successful participants being recognized and awarded. AIIMS Bhubaneswar inaugurated its annual souvenir “The Insight” during the celebration.

The ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries including DEAN (Academic) Dr. P R Mohapatra, DEAN (Research) Dr. Satyajit Mishra, DEAN (Exam) Dr. Soubhagya Kumar Jena, Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, and DDA Lt Col. Abheejit Sarkar.

Organising Committee Secretary Dr. Sweta Singh and Additional Secretary Dr. Somanath Padhi coordinated the event with precision, ensuring a seamless celebration of AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s achievements.