AIIMS and CSIR Initiate Pilot Study on Biomedical Waste Conversion to Value-Added Soil Additives

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and AIIMS, New Delhi to install a pilot project and study ‘Conversion of Pathogenic Biomedical Waste to Value Added Soil Additives’. an MoU was facilitated in this regard at the inauguration of ‘One Week One Theme’ campaign by Dr. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Monday in New Delhi.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Vice-President, CSIR chaired the event in which 24 Technology transfers, Product launches, and MOUs were signed with the respective industry partners for technology transfer. Following the success of the ‘One Week One Lab’(OWOL) campaign conducted by all the CSIR laboratories in 2023, Dr. Jitendra Singh proposed to start ‘One week One Theme’ campaign for the year 2024 from the month of June to December to showcase theme-based weeklong activities on technology packages, innovative and indigenized products, processes and devices across the laboratories. OWOT program aims to promote their achievements and foster collaboration with industry to empower MSMEs, SHGs, Agripreneurs and Startups.

8 themes have been identified by team CSIR to be showcased with integration of Labs–

The technology transfers, product launches,and MoUs signed with industries to includes the following-

Handheld IoT Enabled Field Deployable Water Testing Kit Handheld Minimally Invasive based Hemoglobin Measurement System Development of Millet Based Buns Technology on Protein Based High-Energy Products Integrated technologies for creating import substitution of quality essential oil (geranium) and production of value-added products Herbal Health Soft Drink (Pio) Electric Tiller Compact Electric Tractor Pilot Installation and Study on Manufacturing Leather Alternatives (Vegan Leather) from Agriwaste Microbial consortium for waste management in aquaculture ponds Portable & Universal Motor-cum-Pump Performance Monitor (PU-MPPM) Modbus based Energy Management System (EMS) Anaerobic Gas lift Reactor (AGR): A high-rate bio methanation technology for the generation of biogas and bio manure from organic waste Technology for Conversion of Diesel Genset to Dual-Fuel Mode Upgrading Raw Biogas to Pipeline Quality Bio-methane Zeolite Technology for Gas Separation Indigenous MWCNTs Synthesis by CVD and Development of Flexible MWCNTs Paper Therefrom Novel Biomarkers for Detection of different Types, Grades and Stages of Human Breast cancer Converting Pathogenic Biomedical Waste to Value Added Soil Additives Evergreen Hybrid Composites of PARALI (Agri Wastes) Bamboo composite – a substitute for teak wood Compostable Bio-resin Coating as an Alternative to Plastic Liner

The above-mentioned themes and projects will be showcased along other projects and technologies in OWOT campaign.

DR. N. Kalaiselvi, DG, CSIR and Prof. R. Pradeep Kumar, Director CSIR-CBRI Roorkee was also present for the launch event.