‘Aigiri Nandini’ by Susmita Das ranks amongst the most sensational audio-visual work

Bhubaneswar: The sheer ingenuity and uniqueness of ‘Aigiri Nandini’ makes it rank among the most sensational piece of audio-visual work. The Music video which was first released in Odia on World Women’s Day has now amassed 8 Lakh viewership on youtube, thanks to the millions of shares on various social media platforms.



Now, on popular public demand, The team of Susmita Das and Auromira has come up with the Hindi version of the song on the occasion of Dussehra. The video has been stylishly shot, poetically imagined and beautifully edited.



The spirit of the song is celebrating Maa Durga and womanhood in general. It’s sung by Susmita Das and Abhijeet Mishra with powerful lyrics by Anup Agrawal and has been directed by Dev Meher. The performance of Suryamayee and Amit Dance Group stands adds a beautiful dimension to the video.



The composition by Sumit Dikshit is rich, layered, lyrical.

Putting a great show together through art and cinematography, the visuals persist in your mind for a long time.



Singer Susmita Das says ‘It is because of the overwhelming response to the Odia version, we found it fit that we create a Hindi version reaching a pan-India audience. In the process, I had to sing the slokas again. It was tough but extraordinarily satisfying.’



Director Dev Meher says, ‘The composition demanded an innovation in presentation and we jumped at the idea of building upon such a rich material. I am proud to be part of the project.’

