In the 2024-25 academic year, India is offering 14.90 lakh BTech seats, per AICTE data. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana lead with over 40% of these seats, highlighting the region’s dominance in engineering education. Tamil Nadu tops the list with 3,08,686 seats, followed by Andhra Pradesh (1,83,532) and Telangana (1,45,557). This clustering raises questions about the distribution of engineering education across India, hinting at a trend of shifting technical education hubs.