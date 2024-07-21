AICC Dissolved Odisha PCC, Pottangi MLA Ram Chandra Kadam Named as New Congress legislature Party Leader

Bhubaneswar: AICC Has Appointed 3-Time Pottangi MLA Ram Chandra Kadam as Congress legislature Party leader. RC Kadam was first elected to the Assembly in 1995 & then in 2009.

Congress preferred to have a tribal MLA as CLP leader. Since BJP chose tribal leader Mohan Majhi as the CM, Congress may have opted for Rama Chandra Kadam to lead party in Assembly

Basudevpur MLA Ashok Das has been made Deputy CLP leader. While CLP leader is from Koraput district, Deputy leader is from coastal Bhadrak district . 2-time Rajgangpur MLA Dr CS Raazen Ekka has been made Chief Whip of Congress. He’s from Sundargarh district.