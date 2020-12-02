AIC-Nalanda organised National Solar Energy Conclave 2020

Bhubaneswar: AIC-Nalanda Institute of Technology Foundation, Bhubaneswar is a Technology Business Incubator, supported by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India to promote culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the eastern region of India. AIC-Nalanda is organizing a National Solar Energy Conclave (SEC-2020) for bringing together the pioneering institutions, eminent leaders, academicians, industry experts, investors, innovators and entrepreneurs who aspire to build India as an energy efficient nation with rich renewable energy resources. The conclave is being held for three days from 1st to 3rd December, 2020 with panel discussions, roundtable seminars, fireside chat, pitchfest, masterclasses and many more.

The inaugural session was held over virtual platform at 11.00 am on 1st December, 2020 in august presence of national and international dignitaries, industry experts, academicians, startups and students from various reputed organizations. Sri Upendra Tripathy, Director General,

International Solar Alliance inaugurated theConclave and focused on the idea that Solar Energy

should be used for benefit of the common man. He also hinted that in the coming days World Solar Investment Summit is going to be organized in India. Sri Maheswar Sahoo, Ex-Addl. Chief Secretary, Govt. of Gujarat in his address emphasized on the development of Centre of Excellence in AIC-Nalanda to promote startups in Solar Energy sector. While Sri Siddhanta Das, Chairperson, ORERA presented Carbon Sequestration project which is first of its kind in India, Prof Saroj Ku Nayak gave example of Solar Lighting in tribal hamlets of Damanjodi bringing in inclusive growth.

Dr Tapan Kumar Chand presided over the meeting and moderated the session. In his observations he informed that India is the third largest solar capacity in the world and the country is well poised to make solar energy as an alternative to traditional energy base. Dr Chand was requested in the session to join as Director-General of AIC-NITF. The session also witnessed signing of MoU for partnership between AIC-Nalanda & Odisha Corporate Foundation in presence of President & Office Bearers of OCF. Mr Durga Prasad, Incubation Manager, AIC-NITF expressed his heartfelt thanks to the guests, partners and more than hundred of attendees who joined the session virtually.

