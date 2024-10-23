AI to be instrumental in realizing Prime Minister’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047: Minister Hardeep S Puri at ENRich 2024

Addressing the ENRich 2024, KPMG’s Annual Innovation and Energy Conclave, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, underscored the pivotal role of artificial intelligence (AI) in transforming the energy sector. With the theme “AI for Energy,” the Minister described the convergence of AI and energy as both timely and transformative, marking a critical step in shaping the future of the industry. He emphasized that AI is set to revolutionize operations, drive efficiency, and accelerate the shift towards a more sustainable energy landscape.

The Minister highlighted how AI is rapidly being adopted across industries and will be instrumental in realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047.

Focusing on the oil and gas sector, Shri Puri shared how AI and generative AI (GenAI) are optimizing operations by leveraging real-time data and insights. He pointed out that international oil companies are making significant investments in AI to enhance operational efficiency, improve safety, and contribute to the transition towards a low-carbon future.

Shri Puri noted that the Indian Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in the energy domain are also harnessing AI and Machine Learning (ML) to improve safety, security, and operational efficiencies at various locations. Through advanced tools like demand forecasting, customer analytics, and pricing analytics, AI is enhancing the overall customer experience in the energy sector.

In the upstream oil and gas sector, the Minister said, AI-enabled mechanisms such as deep learning are being used to analyze complex seismic data for identifying potential hydrocarbon reservoirs. Additionally, he said, AI-based prediction of drilling complications and real-time optimization of drilling parameters has proven effective in improving drilling efficiency and reducing operational costs.

Shri Puri noted the comprehensive integration of AI tools across the energy value chain, from upstream exploration and production to midstream storage and downstream refining and distribution. He observed that this shift marks a departure from the traditional engineering mindset that has long dominated the industry.

As an example, he pointed to the modernization of India’s National Data Repository, now upgraded to a cloud-based platform. This platform supported by a government investment of Rs. 7,500 crore, enables instant access to seismic and production data, he noted.

Citing research by J.P. Morgan, the Minister discussed the potential of generative AI to increase global GDP by $7–10 trillion over the next three years, leading to a major boost in workforce productivity and reshaping the global economy.

Shri Puri further emphasized that India, with its growing economy, youthful population, and thriving tech ecosystem, is poised to benefit greatly from AI. Reports suggest that AI adoption could contribute at least Rs. 33.8 lakh crore to India’s economy by 2030, he said.

He also highlighted the success of the Universal Connectivity and Digital India initiatives, which have driven a dramatic increase in internet subscribers from 251.59 million in 2014 to 954.40 million in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 14.26%.

The Minister applauded KPMG’s efforts to foster entrepreneurship and support the start-up ecosystem through initiatives like “ENRich Labs” for innovation and co-creation with the industry.

Highlighting India’s booming start-up ecosystem, the Minister noted that India is now the world’s third-largest hub for unicorn start-ups, following the USA and China, with a combined valuation of approximately USD 350 billion. He emphasized that these start-ups are reshaping the Indian economy and transforming markets.

Stressing on the oil and gas sector, Shri Puri shared that Oil and Gas PSUs have set up startup funds totaling Rs. 505 crore. So far, 287 start-ups have received funding, with Rs. 271 crore already disbursed to promote innovation and growth in the sector.

The Minister also talked about the Avinya’25, launched recently based on the overwhelming success of Avinya’24. The initiative aims to encourage entrepreneurs, researchers, academicians, and students to propose innovative solutions that can shape the future of the energy sector. The application period for Avinya’25 opened on 30th September 2024, with a submission deadline of 2nd December 2024. Shri Puri urged everyone to actively participate and contribute to the event’s success

Shri Puri concluded by urging stakeholders to explore the untapped potential in India’s energy sector, stressing the importance of sustainable business practices that align with societal and environmental goals.