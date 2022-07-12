AHIDF Conclave to be held on 14th July 2022

New Delhi : Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying will launch Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF) projects and felicitate 75 entrepreneurs in the AHIDF conclave. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, MoS, FAHD and Dr. L. Murugan, MoS, FAHD and I&B will address the event. As part of the celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying is organising AHIDF conclave at Bhim Hall, Dr Ambedkar International centre, Janpath, New Delhi on 14th July 2022.

The purpose of this conclave is to provide a platform for Knowledge Sharing, launch of AHIDF operational guidelines 2.0, revamped AHIDF online portal, Credit Guarantee Online Portal, inauguration of five major plants setup with the support of AHIDF scheme, facilitation of Entrepreneurs/ lenders & Networking between all stakeholders and upcoming entrepreneurs. The one-day Conclave will have various sessions followed by discussion by a group of highly esteemed panel members.

Prime Minister’s AtmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan stimulus package mentioned about setting up of Rs. 15000 crore Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF). AHIDF scheme has been approved for incentivizing investments by individual entrepreneurs, private companies, farmers producers organizations (FPOs) and Section 8 companies to establish:

(I) Dairy processing and product diversification infrastructure

(II) Meat processing and product diversification infrastructure

(III) Animal feed plant

(IV) Breed Improvement Technology and Breed Multiplication Farms

(V) Setting up of Veterinary Vaccine and Drugs Production Facilities

(VI) Animal Waste to Wealth Management (Agri waste management)

Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying is organising the conclave in collaboration with Small Industries Development Bank of India and Industry Associations etc. The conclave is aimed at ensuring the participants with best possible knowledge inputs related to the AHIDF Scheme and facilitation of various stakeholders. The conclave is expected to see the participation of about 500 Entrepreneurs/ Stakeholders, Lenders/SLBC’s, Government Officials (State and Centre Government), Common Service Centers, Industry Associations/ farmers associations and Government organisations.

Felicitation of first 75 entrepreneurs under AHIDF (Different categories/ FPO/Farmer/ Women) will be done. Revamped Online Portal for AHIDF will be launched apart from the following:

Virtual inauguration of five plants. Felicitation of the top three lenders Felicitation of the top performing states Launch of AHIDF Operation Guidelines 2.0 Launch of Online portal of Credit Guarantee Inauguration of booklet on success stories Panel discussion with Audience

This conclave will not only motivate the existing beneficiaries but will also help in outreach and awareness of the scheme in the presence of all potential stake holders. Experience sharing of beneficiaries will bring the actual experience of the ease of application and the fast process of disbursement and will attract more investment from the related activities. The newly added categories which have a very wide scope will also be propagated through this Conclave.

Key Features of Portal: