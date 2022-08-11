Ahead of the swearing ceremony, Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat this morning. He placed a wreath at Gandhi’s memorial and bowed before the Samadhi with folded hands.

In a tweet, Dhankhar said that he felt blessed, inspired and motivated to be ever in service of Bharat in the serene sublimity of Raj Ghat while paying respects to Pujya Bapu.

He will take oath as the 14th Vice President of the country. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhawan this afternoon.