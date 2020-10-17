Agriculture has grown and contributed to the National GDP, despite the pandemic : Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: While addressing the India International Food & Agri Week organised by CII, Shri Yogi Adityanath, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh , said, “We all know how the current pandemic has affected every sector. Despite this, Agriculture has grown & contributed to the national GDP. We have successfully run all 119 sugar mills of the state maintaining lockdown guidelines so that the farmers are not impacted. He added that farmers’ welfare is of utmost importance for us & to assist them financially is an important objective of our government. Uttar Pradesh is one of the major producers of horticultural crops and food grains in India, which serves as a strong base for the food processing industry.

As many as 92% farmers in the state are marginal farmers & for their economic development it is important to recognise their efforts. We have started work in this direction & released the Policy for FPOs. The 1st phase of formation of FPOs at the block level is underway.

He shared that UP has been allocated 1297 crore from the 1 lakh crore of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. Through the One District One Product scheme, agricultural produce from various districts is being promoted.

He added that I look forward to continued support from CII to help UP achieve its growth agenda & its endeavour to enhance farmers’ income.

Mr Ajay S Shriram, Chairman, CII Agro & Food Tech 2020, said, “The Government of Uttar Pradesh has initiated a number of policy initiatives to promote investments in the agri and food processing sector. Uttar Pradesh is setting new benchmarks and standards in creating a mark in the food processing sector and other states in India are looking up to us for inspiration. CII is very confident that the farmers from UP will greatly benefit from the reforms being introduced by the State Government. These reforms will also facilitate more private sector participation in the agri & food sector of the state.

Mr Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, said, “CII is committed to the efforts towards catalysing investment in the agriculture sector. Inclusive growth of agriculture is central to CII’s national theme ‘Building India for a New World’. We are also working in Uttar Pradesh with this theme. Towards achieving this theme, CII is committed to work with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the farming community to help build a strong rural ecosystem that provides business opportunities to medium and small industry in partnership with the farm community.

Mr Abhimanyu Munjal, Deputy Chairman, CII Northern Region, said, “The presence of Shri Yogi Adityanath, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh at CII Agro & Food Tech 2020 reiterates the commitment that the Government of Uttar Pradesh has towards taking agriculture and processing sector to the next phase of growth and development. I can assure you that CII Agro & Food Tech will create new synergies for investments in this sector in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Nikhil Sawhney, Chairman, CII Northern Region, said, “Participation of Uttar Pradesh in Agro & Food Tech has indeed opened plethora of opportunities to strengthen agri trade relationship and help drive new engagements in this important sector of the economy.” He thanked the Hon’ble CM for partnering with the 14th Edition of CII Agro & Food Tech as Partner State.

Related

comments