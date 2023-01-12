AG & P PRATHAM LAUNCHES ANDHRA PRADESH’S FIRST LIQUIFIED & COMPRESSED NATURAL GAS (LCNG) STATION

YSR Kadapa : AG&P Pratham, one of the leading players in the Indian City Gas Distribution (CGD) industry, has launched Andhra Pradesh’s first Liquified Compressed Natural Gas (LCNG) station at APIIC Industrial Park in Kadapa of YSR district. The LCNG Station was inaugurated by the Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari in the presence of Honourable Member of Parliament, Kadapa, Shri Y S Avinash Reddy, Shri Abhilesh Gupta – Managing Director & CEO, AG&P Pratham and senior management of AG&P Pratham.

The occasion was graced by Shri V Vijay Rama Raju, IAS, Collector and District Magistrate, YSR district, Shri KKN Anburajan, IPS, Superintendent of Police, YSR District, Shri G Surya Sai Parveenchand, IAS, Commissioner, Kadapa Municipal Corporation, Shri Kothamaddi Suresh Babu, Mayor, Kadapa Municipal Corporation, Smt. Syed Mumthaj Begam, Dy Mayor, Kadapa Municipal Corporation, and Shri Bandi Nityananda Reddy, Dy Mayor, Kadapa Municipal Corporation.

Launching the LCNG station Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari, said, “The use of CNG has several merits over traditional fuels like diesel and petrol and we want to promote its use and help create an environmental friendly ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh. Natural Gas helps reduce air pollution caused by vehicles and industries and helps the country move towards responsible growth and energy sufficiency. Deputy Chief Minister further said that the government of Andhra Pradesh is pleased and encourages companies like AG&P Pratham to continue their work in the State to ensure the faster roll-out of natural gas for CNG, industrial, commercial and domestic segments.”

Y.S Avinash Reddy, Honourable Minister of Parliament, Kadapa, said, “Natural Gas is known as the green fuel since it is environment friendly and does not emit harmful gases. With the launch of this new station, we are confident that the residents of Kadapa and nearby areas have a source of this green fuel and also strengthen the local infrastructure to a cleaner and greener ecosystem. Through this LCNG station, people in the areas of APHB Colony, Prakash Nagar, Sankara Puram, Pakkirapalli, Arvind Nagar, Reddy Colony, Bhgyamagar Colony, NGO Colony, Yeramukapalli, Maruti Nagar. Sainik Nagar, Ramanjeya Puram, Tilak Nagar, YSR Colony, Telecom Nagar, Vidhyut Nagar, RK Nagar and RTC Colony will have access to natural gas.”

Speaking at the launch Shri Abhilesh Gupta – Managing Director & CEO, AG&P Pratham mentioned that the launch of the first LCNG station is a commitment to make Andhra Pradesh adopt natural gas as an alternate fuel in households, industries, commercial and transport segments. The company is grateful for the continued support from the State government and local authorities in helping AG&P strengthen the CNG infrastructure in AP and for their sustained pursuit of cleaner energy sources. By consistently expanding its footprint in the state, AG&P Pratham aims to develop 300+ CNG stations, serve 26+ lakhs houses, 10000+ commercial establishments and 150+ industries generating 7000+ employment in the next eight years across Andhra Pradesh.”

With a capacity to handle 100 tons of Natural Gas a day, the Kadapa LCNG station will cater to the requirements of YSR and Annamayya Districts. The company will be developing 150 km of pipeline network in Kadapa town of YSR district by the end of FY23. The new station will benefit 4000 households, 3 industrial and 10 commercial establishments across Kadapa by March 2023. AG&P Pratham plans to launch 2 more LCNG stations in Andhra Pradesh in Ojili, Tirupati district and in Rapthadu village, Anantapur district in the near future.

AG&P Pratham is developing CGD networks in 7 districts of Andhra Pradesh including Sri Balaji, Chittoor, SPSR Nellore, YSR, Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai and Anantapur. To date, AG&P Pratham has launched 21 CNG stations in Anantapur, YSR, Annamayya, & Sri Sathya Sai Districts, 15 in SPSR Nellore & Sri Balaji Districts and 9 in Chittoor district. The company plans to launch 7 more CNG stations in the state by March 2023.

With AG&P Pratham’s constant endeavor to create an environmental friendly ecosystem, we are promoting the use of CNG which has several merits over traditional fuels like diesel and petrol. CNG has the strongest safety record and compelling economic benefits to vehicle owners. Natural Gas helps reduce air pollution caused by vehicles and industries and helps the country move towards responsible growth and energy sufficiency.