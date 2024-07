Bhubaneswar: After assuming charge, the State Advocate General Mr. Pitambar Acharya paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Mr. Mohan Charan Majhi this evening. On this occasion, Chief Minister Shri Majhi congratulated Shri Acharya for his new responsibility. The Chief Minister expressed the hope that Mr. Acharya’s advice will help protect the interests of the state in the judicial sector. Law Minister Shri Prithviraj Harichandan was present during the meeting.