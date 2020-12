Puri: After 9 months, Shree Jagannath Temple opens today for devotees in a phased manner; Sevayat families will offer prayers in first 3 days till Dec 26 followed by Puri residents till Dec 31. Devotees, irrespective of their places of stay can offer prayers from Jan 3.

Kakatpur Maa Mangala Temple reopens after 9 months; elaborate arrangements made at the temple to avoid crowding. Use of sanitiser, mask made mandatory for the devotees visiting the temple.

