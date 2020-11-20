Advanced X-Ray scanners installed at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata

Kolkata: In an effort to ensure effective identification of various prohibited luggage hidden in the luggage of passengers in the midst of growing threats, advanced X-ray scanners have been installed at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata. The newly deployed X-ray scanners were inaugurated by Kolkata Airport Director Shri Kaushik Bhattacharjee along with other officials of Kolkata Airport.

Vehant Technologies, a pioneer in artificial intelligence and machine learning-based surveillance, has installed two Kritiscan 100100 Dual View scanner for check-in luggage/ random luggage and two Kritiscan 6040DV X-Ray scanners have been installed for safety check-in at the airport. Having double view scanners enhances the ability to identify potential security threats with double machine accuracy and speed. Kritiscan Dual View is an advanced dual energy X-ray baggage scanner designed and developed by Vehant Technologies.

Mr. Kapil Bardeja, CEO and Co Founder, Vehant Technologies said, “We noted that the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security last year had notified that all the X-ray scanners installed in airports should be dual-view machines. We, at Vehant Technologies have been working on dual-view X-ray machines for nearly three years and considering our expertise in this domain, we are in a favourable position to provide the scanners at much lower prices as compared to that of the European and American manufacturers.“

The traditional baggage scanners work on X-ray attenuation technology. The detection of objects which pose a threat relies on how various objects attenuate the X-ray beams passing through them. Of late, this capability has been enhanced by the use of dual-energy and dual view X-ray scanners. A dual-view scanner will be able to give a multi-dimensional view of the contents helping security personnel detect prohibited objects.

The indigenous manufacture of high quality X-ray scanners has come as a blessing to Indian airports as earlier wait was too long, after placing the orders. The indigenous manufacturers will help overcome delays in the import of X-ray scanners and do away with the issues concerning maintenance of the equipment. I have also attached the detailed press note for your kind reference. Request if the same can be carried in your esteemed publication. DO let me know in case you need anything else from my side.

