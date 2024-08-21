Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen, Commander of Brazilian Navy, Visits

Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen, Commander of Brazilian Navy is on an official visit to India from 19 to 24 Aug 24. The visit aims to enhance maritime cooperation between the two countries as well as showcase the commitment of like-minded navies to collaborate and cooperate on shared challenges in the maritime security.

Adm Marcos Sampaio Olsen called on Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff on 21 Aug 24 at New Delhi and held discussions on various aspects encompassing operational engagements, technical cooperation, and training. He was received with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns.

Indian Navy cooperates with the Brazilian Navy through various initiatives, which include operational interactions, training cooperation and other maritime avenues. The two navies have also been interacting in multilateral forums like MILAN and India-Brazil-South Africa Maritime (IBSAMAR). Bilateral Defence Cooperation between the two countries is conducted through the Joint Defence Committee, steered by respective Ministries of Defence. As part of his official engagements, the Commander of Brazilian Navy is also scheduled to meet Defence Secretary, National Maritime Security Coordinator, and Vice Chief of Army Staff in Delhi. During this visit, Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen would also visit Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC–IOR) at Gurugram and will hold interaction with various Defence Industry representatives.

In addition to New Delhi, the Commander of Brazilian Navy, would also visit Mumbai, where he would be interacting with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, as well as visit indigenous warships & submarines; Naval Dockyard; and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders limited.