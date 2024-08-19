Admiral Aleksandr Alekseyevich Moiseyev, Commander-in-Chief of Russian Navy, Visits

Admiral Aleksandr Alekseyevich Moiseyev, Commander-in-Chief, Russian Federation Navy is on an official visit to India from 19 to 22 Aug 24. The visit is a testimony to the longstanding relationship between the navies of Russia and India. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral naval relations between India and Russia, as also to explore new avenues for naval cooperation.

Admiral Aleksandr Alekseyevich Moiseyev called on Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Indian Navy on 19 Aug 24 at New Delhi and held discussions on collaborative mechanisms and measures to further strengthen Navy to Navy cooperation. He was received with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns.

Indian Navy cooperates with Russian Federation Navy on many fronts, which include operational interactions, training, hydrographic cooperation, and exchange of Subject Matter Experts in various fields through the IRIGC M&MTC mechanism between the two countries. Indian Navy has also been interacting with Russian Federation Navy in various multilateral fora viz. IONS (Indian Ocean Naval Symposium), MILAN, IORA (Indian Ocean Rim Association), WPNS (Western Pacific Naval Symposium) and ADMM-Plus (ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus).

The C-in-C, Russian Federation Navy is also scheduled to meet the Chief of Defence Staff, the Defence Secretary, the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, and the National Maritime Security Coordinator of India, as part of his official engagements in New Delhi.

In addition to New Delhi, the C-in-C, Russian Federation Navy, will also visit Mumbai, where he will hold bilateral discussions with the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, as well as visit indigenous warships & submarines; Naval Dockyard; and M/s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.